The Las Vegas Aces (16-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Minnesota Lynx (9-9) on Sunday, July 9 at Target Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Aces fell in their most recent matchup 80-78 against the Wings on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelsey Plum Out Illness 17.8 2.3 4.1 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 10.5 3.3 2.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN and FOX Networks

BSN and FOX Networks Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson leads the Aces with 19.8 points per contest (fifth in league) and 9.2 rebounds (fifth in league), while also posting 2.2 assists.

Jackie Young averages 19.1 points, 4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Chelsea Gray leads her team in assists per game (6.2), and also averages 14.4 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, she puts up 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Candace Parker puts up 9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the floor.

Kiah Stokes puts up 2.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. Defensively, she puts up 0.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots (10th in league).

Aces vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -13.5 171.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.