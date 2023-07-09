A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (16-1) play Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (8-9) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Target Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on BSN and FOX Networks.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and FOX Networks

Aces vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 88 Lynx 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 169.5

Aces vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has eight wins in 16 games against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has seen nine of its 16 games hit the over.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces are the best squad in the league in points scored (93.4 per game) and second-best in points conceded (78.3).

In 2023, Las Vegas is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds (35.5 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (33.2).

In 2023, the Aces are best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and ranked ninth in turnovers forced (12.6).

In 2023 the Aces are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (8.8 per game), and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

Defensively, the Aces are fourth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7. They are sixth in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.4%.

Las Vegas attempts 34.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.7% of Las Vegas' buckets are 3-pointers, and 74.3% are 2-pointers.

