49ers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the San Francisco 49ers have the fourth-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.
Watch the 49ers this season on Fubo!
49ers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Looking to place a futures bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
San Francisco Betting Insights
- San Francisco covered 11 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in 49ers games.
- San Francisco was a handful for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this year.
- The 49ers went 8-1 at home last year and 5-3 on the road.
- When underdogs, San Francisco had just one victory (1-1) versus its 12-3 record as the favored team.
49ers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Christian McCaffrey ran for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- In addition, McCaffrey had 85 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk scored eight TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game).
- George Kittle had 60 catches for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- Deebo Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
- Nick Bosa had 50 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.
Bet on 49ers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 21
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|6
|October 15
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|7
|October 23
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 19
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 23
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|14
|December 10
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 25
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Rams
|-
|+5000
Odds are current as of July 9 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.