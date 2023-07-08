Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Wilmer Flores (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has nine doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .271.
- Flores is batting .438 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Flores has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this year (34 of 60), with at least two hits 10 times (16.7%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 18 games this season (30.0%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.0%) he had two or more.
- In 19 games this year (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.283
|AVG
|.259
|.320
|OBP
|.351
|.457
|SLG
|.459
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|16/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the most home runs in baseball (132 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-5) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.61, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .286 batting average against him.
