On Saturday, Wilmer Flores (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has nine doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .271.

Flores is batting .438 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Flores has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this year (34 of 60), with at least two hits 10 times (16.7%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 18 games this season (30.0%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.0%) he had two or more.

In 19 games this year (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .283 AVG .259 .320 OBP .351 .457 SLG .459 8 XBH 9 4 HR 4 16 RBI 8 18/6 K/BB 16/11 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings