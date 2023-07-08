After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Connor Seabold) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .256 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

In 64.9% of his 57 games this season, Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 16 games this season (28.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .270 AVG .243 .330 OBP .314 .450 SLG .495 11 XBH 13 3 HR 7 10 RBI 17 26/9 K/BB 32/10 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings