Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Connor Seabold) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .256 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 64.9% of his 57 games this season, Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 16 games this season (28.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.270
|AVG
|.243
|.330
|OBP
|.314
|.450
|SLG
|.495
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|17
|26/9
|K/BB
|32/10
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (132 total, 1.5 per game).
- Seabold (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 6.61 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.61, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
