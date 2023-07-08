After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Connor Seabold) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is batting .256 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 64.9% of his 57 games this season, Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 16 games this season (28.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 27
.270 AVG .243
.330 OBP .314
.450 SLG .495
11 XBH 13
3 HR 7
10 RBI 17
26/9 K/BB 32/10
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (132 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Seabold (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 6.61 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.61, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.