LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .406.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in 46 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has driven in a run in 20 games this year (26.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.9%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .265 AVG .285 .383 OBP .424 .479 SLG .409 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 22/22 K/BB 36/31 0 SB 2

