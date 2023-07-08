LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .406.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 46 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has driven in a run in 20 games this year (26.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.9%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.265
|AVG
|.285
|.383
|OBP
|.424
|.479
|SLG
|.409
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|22/22
|K/BB
|36/31
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 132 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Seabold (1-5 with a 6.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
