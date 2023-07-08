LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .406.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
  • Wade has picked up a hit in 46 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
  • He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wade has driven in a run in 20 games this year (26.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 42.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.9%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 38
.265 AVG .285
.383 OBP .424
.479 SLG .409
14 XBH 9
5 HR 4
11 RBI 18
22/22 K/BB 36/31
0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 132 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Seabold (1-5 with a 6.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
