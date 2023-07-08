On Saturday, Joc Pederson (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson is batting .238 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks.
  • In 59.6% of his 52 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pederson has driven in a run in 19 games this year (36.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (17.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 26
.265 AVG .210
.347 OBP .379
.482 SLG .383
8 XBH 6
4 HR 4
17 RBI 13
16/11 K/BB 29/18
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.76 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (132 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.61, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
