On Saturday, Joc Pederson (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .238 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks.

In 59.6% of his 52 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has driven in a run in 19 games this year (36.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (17.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .265 AVG .210 .347 OBP .379 .482 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 13 16/11 K/BB 29/18 0 SB 0

