Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Joc Pederson (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Rockies Player Props
|How to Watch Giants vs Rockies
|Giants vs Rockies Odds
|Giants vs Rockies Prediction
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .238 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks.
- In 59.6% of his 52 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has driven in a run in 19 games this year (36.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (17.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.265
|AVG
|.210
|.347
|OBP
|.379
|.482
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|16/11
|K/BB
|29/18
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.76 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (132 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.61, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.