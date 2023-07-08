The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 77 hits, batting .278 this season with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

In 61.7% of his games this year (50 of 81), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (28.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 10 games this year, he has homered (12.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.6% of his games this year, Davis has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 37.0% of his games this season (30 of 81), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.2%) he has scored more than once.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .255 AVG .301 .348 OBP .358 .369 SLG .522 10 XBH 15 3 HR 7 16 RBI 29 40/19 K/BB 47/11 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings