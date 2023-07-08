J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 77 hits, batting .278 this season with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- In 61.7% of his games this year (50 of 81), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (28.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (12.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.6% of his games this year, Davis has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 37.0% of his games this season (30 of 81), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.2%) he has scored more than once.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.255
|AVG
|.301
|.348
|OBP
|.358
|.369
|SLG
|.522
|10
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|29
|40/19
|K/BB
|47/11
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.76).
- The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (132 total, 1.5 per game).
- Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw five innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.61, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
