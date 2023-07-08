Giants vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 8
The San Francisco Giants (47-41) and Colorado Rockies (34-55) meet on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
The Rockies will give the nod to Connor Seabold (1-5, 11.29), while the Giants' starter for this game has not been announced.
Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: TBA - SF vs Seabold - COL (1-5, 0.00 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold
- The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed five innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 6.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
- Seabold has recorded two quality starts this season.
- Seabold is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.7 innings per start.
- He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Connor Seabold vs. Giants
- He will take the mound against a Giants offense that ranks 17th in the league with 739 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .405 (16th in the league) with 103 total home runs (12th in MLB play).
- Seabold has a 3 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP against the Giants this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .100 batting average over one appearance.
