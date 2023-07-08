The San Francisco Giants (47-41) and Colorado Rockies (34-55) meet on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rockies will give the nod to Connor Seabold (1-5, 11.29), while the Giants' starter for this game has not been announced.

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed five innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 27-year-old has a 6.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.

Seabold has recorded two quality starts this season.

Seabold is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.7 innings per start.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Connor Seabold vs. Giants

He will take the mound against a Giants offense that ranks 17th in the league with 739 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .405 (16th in the league) with 103 total home runs (12th in MLB play).

Seabold has a 3 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP against the Giants this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .100 batting average over one appearance.

