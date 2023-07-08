Player prop bet options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Wade Stats

Wade has recorded 70 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.406/.441 so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 77 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .278/.352/.444 on the year.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 82 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.343/.476 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Astros Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has recorded 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .246/.328/.382 slash line so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

