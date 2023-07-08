Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Rockies on July 8, 2023
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:50 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).
Giants vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Wade Stats
- Wade has recorded 70 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .276/.406/.441 so far this year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.D. Davis Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Davis Stats
- J.D. Davis has 77 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .278/.352/.444 on the year.
Davis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 82 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.343/.476 so far this year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has recorded 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .246/.328/.382 slash line so far this year.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
