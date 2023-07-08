The San Francisco Giants (47-41) will lean on LaMonte Wade Jr when they host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (34-55) at Oracle Park on Saturday, July 8. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to upset. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 20, or 47.6%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a record of 2-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

San Francisco has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 31 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 1-13 when favored by +180 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Giants vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +500 - 3rd

