Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Saturday at Oracle Park against Connor Seabold, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 12th in baseball with 103 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

San Francisco is 16th in baseball with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Giants have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

San Francisco ranks 11th in runs scored with 410 (4.7 per game).

The Giants' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.

Giants hitters strike out 9.5 times per game, the 28th-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

San Francisco has a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.261).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Walker (2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one inning against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Ross Stripling David Peterson 7/3/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home Logan Webb Bryan Woo 7/4/2023 Mariners L 6-0 Home Keaton Winn Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Alex Cobb Tommy Milone 7/7/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Home Ross Stripling Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies - Home - Connor Seabold 7/9/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Kyle Freeland 7/14/2023 Pirates - Away - - 7/15/2023 Pirates - Away - - 7/16/2023 Pirates - Away - - 7/17/2023 Reds - Away - -

