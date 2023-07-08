The San Francisco Giants and Michael Conforto will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar at Oracle Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rockies are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Giants (-175). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -175 +145 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in San Francisco's past three games has been 8.3, a span during which the Giants and their opponents have finished under every time.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 20 of the 42 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (47.6%).

San Francisco has a record of 6-4 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

San Francisco has played in 88 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-43-5).

The Giants have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-22 23-19 18-23 29-18 34-32 13-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.