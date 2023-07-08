Saturday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (47-41) versus the Colorado Rockies (34-55) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 8.

The probable starters are Ryan Walker (2-0) for the Giants and Connor Seabold (1-5) for the Rockies.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Giants have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 20 (47.6%) of those contests.

San Francisco has entered four games this season favored by -225 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The Giants have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco ranks 11th in the majors with 410 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).

