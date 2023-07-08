Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will look to get to Taj Bradley when he takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 167 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .497 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in the majors with a .272 batting average.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (489 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-best mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.259).

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third in Major League Baseball with 135 home runs.

Fueled by 311 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks third in MLB with a .454 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay has scored 495 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Rays rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.202 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Spencer Strider (10-2) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Strider is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Strider will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Bradley (5-4) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Bradley has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Home Zack Littell Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves L 2-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves - Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/14/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/16/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/17/2023 Rangers - Away - -

