On Saturday, Brandon Crawford (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is hitting .219 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • Crawford has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford has picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 30.5% of his games this season (18 of 59), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 28
.187 AVG .250
.279 OBP .317
.319 SLG .391
6 XBH 9
3 HR 2
13 RBI 12
28/11 K/BB 25/9
2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies give up the most home runs in baseball (132 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.61, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
