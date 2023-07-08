On Saturday, Brandon Crawford (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .219 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 30.5% of his games this season (18 of 59), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .187 AVG .250 .279 OBP .317 .319 SLG .391 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 13 RBI 12 28/11 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings