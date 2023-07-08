Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Brandon Crawford (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .219 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 30.5% of his games this season (18 of 59), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.187
|AVG
|.250
|.279
|OBP
|.317
|.319
|SLG
|.391
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|12
|28/11
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the most home runs in baseball (132 total, 1.5 per game).
- Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.61, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
