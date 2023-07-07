On Friday, Wilmer Flores (.472 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Mariners.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .266 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Flores has picked up a hit in 33 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has driven home a run in 18 games this year (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games.

He has scored in 19 of 59 games (32.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .273 AVG .259 .313 OBP .351 .455 SLG .459 8 XBH 9 4 HR 4 16 RBI 8 18/6 K/BB 16/11 0 SB 0

