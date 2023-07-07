Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Wilmer Flores (.472 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Mariners.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .266 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 33 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has driven home a run in 18 games this year (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 19 of 59 games (32.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.273
|AVG
|.259
|.313
|OBP
|.351
|.455
|SLG
|.459
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|16/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.81 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (6-7) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 6.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.64, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
