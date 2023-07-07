WNBA action on Friday will see A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (16-1) visiting the Dallas Wings (8-9) at College Park Center, with the matchup starting at 8:00 PM ET.

In Las Vegas' previous matchup, it beat Dallas 89-82 at home. Jackie Young (28 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 66.7 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Wilson (22 PTS, 13 REB, 3 BLK, 33.3 FG%) were the standout performers for the Aces. Natasha Howard (32 PTS, 13 REB, 56.5 FG%, 3-9 from 3PT) and Teaira McCowan (14 PTS, 11 REB, 42.9 FG%) paced the Wings.

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-550 to win)

Aces (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+400 to win)

Wings (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-9.5)

Aces (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 174.5

174.5 When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been getting things done on both offense and defense this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (93.4) and second-best in points allowed per game (78.3).

Las Vegas is grabbing 35.5 boards per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), and it has ceded just 33.2 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Aces have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 22.4 dimes per contest.

Las Vegas is forcing 12.6 turnovers per game this season (ninth-ranked in WNBA), but it has averaged just 11.6 turnovers per contest (best).

The Aces have been shining in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (8.8) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.6%).

Las Vegas is allowing 7.0 treys per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 33.4% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

Aces Home/Away Splits

During the 2023 campaign, the Aces score 3.1 more points per home game on average than on the road (94.7 at home, 91.6 on the road), but are giving up 6.1 fewer points per home game compared to road games (75.8 at home, 81.9 on the road).

Las Vegas rebounds better at home than on the road (36.1 RPG at home, 34.6 on the road), and it allows its opponents to pull down more boards in home games than in road games (33.4 at home, 33.0 on the road).

The Aces average 1.6 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (23.0 at home, 21.4 on the road). During the 2023 WNBA season, Las Vegas is turning the ball over less in home games (10.8 per game) than away (12.7), but is forcing more turnovers at home (12.8 per game) compared to on the road (12.4).

This year, the Aces are averaging 9.4 made three-pointers per game at home and 7.9 on the road (shooting 37.0% from distance in home games compared to 38.7% on the road).

This year, Las Vegas is averaging 6.3 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.0 on the road (while conceding 29.6% shooting from deep in home games compared to 39.2% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces are 15-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 93.8% of those games).

The Aces have won all 13 games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter.

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 8-8-0 this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 6-7 as 9.5-point favorites or more.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aces' implied win probability is 84.6%.

