LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 7 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Mariners.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .279 with 53 walks and 40 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Wade has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (26.7%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (42.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.0%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .272 AVG .285 .391 OBP .424 .491 SLG .409 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 22/22 K/BB 36/31 0 SB 2

