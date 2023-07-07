LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 7 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Mariners.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .279 with 53 walks and 40 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Wade has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (26.7%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (42.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.0%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.272
|AVG
|.285
|.391
|OBP
|.424
|.491
|SLG
|.409
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|22/22
|K/BB
|36/31
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.81 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gomber (6-7) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 6.64 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.64 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
