J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 77 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .282 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 50 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (12.5%).
- In 37.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.3%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.263
|AVG
|.301
|.356
|OBP
|.358
|.380
|SLG
|.522
|10
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|29
|39/19
|K/BB
|47/11
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.81).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gomber (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 6.64 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.64, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
