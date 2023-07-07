The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 77 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .282 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 50 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (12.5%).

In 37.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.3%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .263 AVG .301 .356 OBP .358 .380 SLG .522 10 XBH 15 3 HR 7 16 RBI 29 39/19 K/BB 47/11 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings