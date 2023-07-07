The Colorado Rockies (33-55) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the San Francisco Giants (47-40) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

The Giants will give the nod to Ross Stripling (0-2) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (6-7).

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.51 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (6-7, 6.64 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

The Giants' Stripling (0-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed two innings without a run or hit allowed in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 6.51 ERA this season with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 11 games.

None of Stripling's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In six starts, Stripling has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.4 frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies are sending Gomber (6-7) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 6.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

During 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.64 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing batters.

Gomber has collected six quality starts this year.

Gomber is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per start.

In one of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

