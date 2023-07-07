Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Rockies on July 7, 2023
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on LaMonte Wade Jr, Ryan McMahon and others in this matchup.
Giants vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Wade Stats
- Wade has put up 70 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .279/.410/.446 so far this year.
- Wade hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.D. Davis Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Davis Stats
- J.D. Davis has 77 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .282/.357/.451 so far this season.
Davis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 80 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .257/.341/.466 so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .246/.328/.382 slash line on the year.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
