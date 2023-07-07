The San Francisco Giants (47-40) will rely on LaMonte Wade Jr when they host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (33-55) at Oracle Park on Friday, July 7. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:15 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Giants (-165). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Ross Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.51 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (6-7, 6.64 ERA)

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 20 (48.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Giants have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 30, or 39.5%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won 13 of 47 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-5.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Austin Slater 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +500 - 3rd

