Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 12th in MLB play with 102 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

San Francisco's .406 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Giants are 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

San Francisco is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (408 total).

The Giants' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in MLB.

The Giants strike out 9.6 times per game, the third-worst average in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.

San Francisco's 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.262).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ross Stripling (0-2 with a 6.51 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went two scoreless innings against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.

So far this year, Stripling has not recorded a quality start.

Stripling is looking to pick up his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 11 outings this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Mets L 4-1 Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander 7/2/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Ross Stripling David Peterson 7/3/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home Logan Webb Bryan Woo 7/4/2023 Mariners L 6-0 Home Keaton Winn Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Alex Cobb Tommy Milone 7/7/2023 Rockies - Home Ross Stripling Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies - Home - Connor Seabold 7/9/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Kyle Freeland 7/14/2023 Pirates - Away - - 7/15/2023 Pirates - Away - - 7/16/2023 Pirates - Away - -

