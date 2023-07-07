How to Watch the Giants vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are 12th in MLB play with 102 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- San Francisco's .406 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Giants are 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average.
- San Francisco is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (408 total).
- The Giants' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants strike out 9.6 times per game, the third-worst average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- San Francisco's 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.262).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ross Stripling (0-2 with a 6.51 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went two scoreless innings against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- So far this year, Stripling has not recorded a quality start.
- Stripling is looking to pick up his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 11 outings this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Mets
|L 4-1
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Justin Verlander
|7/2/2023
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|David Peterson
|7/3/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Bryan Woo
|7/4/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-0
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Logan Gilbert
|7/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Tommy Milone
|7/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Austin Gomber
|7/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Connor Seabold
|7/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Kyle Freeland
|7/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|-
