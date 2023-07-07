The San Francisco Giants and Blake Sabol ready for the first of a three-game series against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Oracle Park.

The Rockies are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Giants (-165). The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 10:15 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite 41 total times this season. They've finished 20-21 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 6-4 (60%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 62.3%.

San Francisco has played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-42-5).

The Giants have put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-21 23-19 18-23 29-17 34-32 13-8

