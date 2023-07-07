Friday's game features the San Francisco Giants (47-40) and the Colorado Rockies (33-55) clashing at Oracle Park (on July 7) at 10:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the Giants.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-2) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (6-7) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have been favored 41 times and won 20, or 48.8%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 6-4, a 60% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 408 (4.7 per game).

The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).

Giants Schedule