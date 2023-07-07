Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 7 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .217 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this season (30 of 58), with at least two hits five times (8.6%).

He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this season (29.3%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.3% of his games this season (17 of 58), with two or more runs three times (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .182 AVG .250 .277 OBP .317 .284 SLG .391 5 XBH 9 2 HR 2 11 RBI 12 28/11 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings