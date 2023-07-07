Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 7 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .217 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this season (30 of 58), with at least two hits five times (8.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this season (29.3%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.3% of his games this season (17 of 58), with two or more runs three times (5.2%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.182
|AVG
|.250
|.277
|OBP
|.317
|.284
|SLG
|.391
|5
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|12
|28/11
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.81 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 6.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.64, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
