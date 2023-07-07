On Friday, Austin Slater (.321 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is batting .342 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 15 of 29 games this year (51.7%) Slater has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

In 29 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Slater has driven in a run in seven games this year (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (34.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 .316 AVG .371 .422 OBP .405 .447 SLG .457 3 XBH 1 1 HR 1 6 RBI 5 7/7 K/BB 13/2 1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings