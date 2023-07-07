Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Austin Slater (.321 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is batting .342 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 15 of 29 games this year (51.7%) Slater has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- In 29 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Slater has driven in a run in seven games this year (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (34.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|.316
|AVG
|.371
|.422
|OBP
|.405
|.447
|SLG
|.457
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|7/7
|K/BB
|13/2
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.81).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (6-7) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 6.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.64, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
