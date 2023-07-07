A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) match up against Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (8-8) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at College Park Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Aces with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 87 Wings 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 168.7

Aces vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 8-7-0.

There have been nine Las Vegas games (out of 15) that hit the over this year.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

On offense, the Aces are the best team in the league (93.7 points per game). Defensively, they are second-best (78.1 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Las Vegas is sixth in the league in rebounds (35.3 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32.9 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Aces are best in the league in committing them (11.5 per game). They are eighth in forcing them (12.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Aces are third-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 8.8. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 37.2%.

Giving up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.0% from downtown, the Aces are fifth and seventh in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Las Vegas takes 65.6% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.5% of Las Vegas' baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.5% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.