Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 19.8 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.5) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (16-1) visit the Dallas Wings (8-9) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Wings matchup.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Wings Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-8.5) 175 -450 +360
BetMGM Aces (-8.5) 174.5 -500 +375
PointsBet Aces (-8.5) 175.5 -425 +300
Tipico Aces (-10.5) 175.5 -600 +400

Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Aces have compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Wings have won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
  • Las Vegas is 6-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • Dallas has covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, nine out of the Aces' 16 games have hit the over.
  • In the Wings' 16 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

