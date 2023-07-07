Aces vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 19.8 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.5) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (16-1) visit the Dallas Wings (8-9) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Wings matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Aces vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-8.5)
|175
|-450
|+360
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-8.5)
|174.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-8.5)
|175.5
|-425
|+300
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-10.5)
|175.5
|-600
|+400
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Aces have compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wings have won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- Las Vegas is 6-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Dallas has covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, nine out of the Aces' 16 games have hit the over.
- In the Wings' 16 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.