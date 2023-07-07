Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 19.8 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.5) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (16-1) visit the Dallas Wings (8-9) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Wings matchup.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wings have won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Las Vegas is 6-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Dallas has covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, nine out of the Aces' 16 games have hit the over.

In the Wings' 16 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

