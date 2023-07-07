The Dallas Wings (8-9) will look to Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in WNBA, 21.5 points per game) going up against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 19.8) and the Las Vegas Aces (16-1) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at College Park Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center

Key Stats for Aces vs. Wings

Las Vegas scores 93.4 points per game, 10 more points than the 83.4 Dallas gives up.

Las Vegas makes 50% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Dallas has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

In games the Aces shoot higher than 43.1% from the field, they are 15-1 overall.

Las Vegas' 37.6% three-point shooting percentage this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than opponents of Dallas have shot from deep (33%).

The Aces are 10-1 when they shoot better than 33% from distance.

Las Vegas and Dallas rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 4.1 fewer rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces have been racking up 93.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 93.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, allowing 79.3 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 78.3 it has surrendered this year.

The Aces' last 10 contests have seen them make 9.1 three-pointers per game while shooting 40.1% from deep. Both numbers are up compared to their 2023 averages of 8.8 makes and 37.6%.

Aces Injuries