The injury report for the Las Vegas Aces (16-1) ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Wings (8-9) currently has two players. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 7 from College Park Center.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Aces defeated the Wings 89-82 on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelsey Plum Out Illness 17.6 2.2 4.0 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson puts up 19.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. She is also posting 2.3 assists, shooting 52.0% from the floor (seventh in league).

Jackie Young puts up 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, she averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Chelsea Gray posts a team-leading 6.4 assists per game. She is also putting up 14.5 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 50.3% from the floor (10th in league) and 45.0% from downtown (fourth in league) with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Candace Parker posts 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field.

Alysha Clark puts up 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aces vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -8.5 174.5

