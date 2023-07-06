The San Francisco 49ers at the moment have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +900.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

The 49ers and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

San Francisco found success on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers posted an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 on the road last season.

When underdogs, San Francisco had only one win (1-1) versus its 12-3 record as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had eight touchdowns and 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) last year.

In the passing game, McCaffrey scored five touchdowns, with 85 catches for 741 yards.

In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk scored eight TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game).

George Kittle had 60 receptions for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Deebo Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

In 16 games last year, Nick Bosa delivered 18.5 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL and 50 tackles.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Rams - +5000 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +20000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1600 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000 8 October 29 Bengals - +900 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2500 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +15000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1800 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +5000

