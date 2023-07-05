Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Seattle Mariners, with Tommy Milone on the hill, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mariners.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Mariners Player Props
|Giants vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Mariners
|Giants vs Mariners Odds
|Giants vs Mariners Prediction
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has nine doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 32 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (13.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (31.0%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.3%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 19 of 58 games (32.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.293
|OBP
|.351
|.440
|SLG
|.459
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|16/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Milone (0-0) pitches for the Mariners to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 15, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.