Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Seattle Mariners, with Tommy Milone on the hill, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mariners.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone

Tommy Milone TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has nine doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.

Flores has picked up a hit in 32 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (13.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (31.0%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.3%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 19 of 58 games (32.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .250 AVG .259 .293 OBP .351 .440 SLG .459 8 XBH 9 4 HR 4 16 RBI 8 18/6 K/BB 16/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings