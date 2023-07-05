Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Seattle Mariners, with Tommy Milone on the hill, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mariners.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has nine doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.
  • Flores has picked up a hit in 32 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (13.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 18 games this year (31.0%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.3%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 19 of 58 games (32.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 29
.250 AVG .259
.293 OBP .351
.440 SLG .459
8 XBH 9
4 HR 4
16 RBI 8
18/6 K/BB 16/11
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • Milone (0-0) pitches for the Mariners to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 15, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
