The Dallas Wings and A'ja Wilson will duke it out when the Wings (8-8) play the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, July 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Las Vegas earned a 102-84 victory against Connecticut. The Aces were led by Kelsey Plum's 25 points and Wilson's 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Dallas is coming into this game having beat Washington 89-72 in their last outing. Satou Sabally led the team with 27 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2000 to win)

Who's the underdog?: Wings (+1000 to win)

What's the spread?: Aces (-15.5)

What's the over/under?: 176.5

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: BSSWX

Aces Season Stats

In terms of points, the Aces are thriving at both ends of the court, as they rank best in the league in points scored (93.7 per game) and second-best in points allowed (78.1 per contest).

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by allowing just 32.9 rebounds per game. It ranks sixth in the league by averaging 35.3 rebounds per contest.

The Aces have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 22.7 per game (second-best in WNBA).

Las Vegas is forcing 12.9 turnovers per game this year (eighth-ranked in WNBA), but it has committed just 11.5 turnovers per contest (best).

When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Aces, who are draining 8.8 three-pointers per game (third-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc (second-best).

With 7.1 treys conceded per game, Las Vegas ranks fifth in the WNBA. It is allowing a 34% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks eighth in the league.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces' offense has been much better when playing at home (95.3 PPG) compared to road games (91.6 PPG). Likewise, their defense has been much better when playing at home (75.1 PPG allowed) when compared to their play on the road (81.9 PPG allowed).

At home, Las Vegas averages 1.2 more rebounds per game than on the road (35.8 at home, 34.6 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 0.2 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.8 at home, 33 on the road).

The Aces average 23.7 assists per home contest, 2.3 more than their average on the road in 2023 (21.4). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Las Vegas commit fewer turnovers at home (10.6 per game) than on the road (12.7). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.3 per game) than on the road (12.4).

The Aces knock down 1.5 more three-pointers when playing at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (7.9). However, they shoot a worse percentage at home (36.3% in home games compared to 38.7% on the road).

This year, Las Vegas averages 6.3 three-pointers conceded at home and 8 on the road (conceding 30.2% shooting from deep in home games compared to 39.2% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 14 of the 15 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (93.3%).

The Aces have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter and won each of them.

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 8-7-0 this season.

Las Vegas' ATS record as 15.5-point favorites or more is 4-2.

The Aces have a 95.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

