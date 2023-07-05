LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Seattle Mariners, with Tommy Milone on the hill, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone

Tommy Milone TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 69 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .412.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 74 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.7% of those games.

He has homered in nine games this year (12.2%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Wade has an RBI in 19 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.1%.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .270 AVG .285 .396 OBP .424 .495 SLG .409 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 18 22/22 K/BB 36/31 0 SB 2

