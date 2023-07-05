J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Seattle Mariners, with Tommy Milone on the mound, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone

Tommy Milone TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (77) this season while batting .286 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Davis enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .286.

Davis has picked up a hit in 50 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has an RBI in 24 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season (30 of 79), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .271 AVG .301 .365 OBP .358 .391 SLG .522 10 XBH 15 3 HR 7 16 RBI 29 37/19 K/BB 47/11 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings