J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Seattle Mariners, with Tommy Milone on the mound, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (77) this season while batting .286 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Davis enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 50 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has an RBI in 24 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season (30 of 79), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.271
|AVG
|.301
|.365
|OBP
|.358
|.391
|SLG
|.522
|10
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|29
|37/19
|K/BB
|47/11
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Milone starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
- The 36-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
