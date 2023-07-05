The Seattle Mariners (42-42) aim to add on to their four-game winning streak when they meet the San Francisco Giants (46-40) on Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

The Giants will call on Alex Cobb (5-2) against the Mariners and Tommy Milone.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Milone - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants' Cobb (5-2) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the New York Mets.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 3.12 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .278.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Cobb has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Milone

Milone will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 36-year-old southpaw.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.