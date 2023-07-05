Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on LaMonte Wade Jr, Julio Rodriguez and others in the San Francisco Giants-Seattle Mariners matchup at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cobb Stats

The Giants' Alex Cobb (5-2) will make his 16th start of the season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Cobb has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 30 5.0 6 3 2 3 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 4.0 5 2 2 5 2 at Rockies Jun. 8 5.0 8 4 4 7 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 7.2 5 0 0 7 0 at Brewers May. 28 4.0 7 7 7 5 4

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Wade Stats

Wade has 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 53 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.412/.448 so far this season.

Wade will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with a double and five walks.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has collected 77 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .286/.362/.457 so far this year.

Davis brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 85 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.310/.414 so far this year.

Rodriguez has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

France Stats

Ty France has 22 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI (86 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .267/.334/.401 so far this season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 3 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

