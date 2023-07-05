The San Francisco Giants (46-40) and the Seattle Mariners (42-42) will square off on Wednesday, July 5 at Oracle Park, with Alex Cobb getting the nod for the Giants and Tommy Milone taking the hill for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:05 PM ET.

The Mariners are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Giants (-175). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Milone - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Giants and Mariners matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Giants (-175) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.71 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will J.D. Davis get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 19, or 47.5%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 1-3 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (40.7%) in those contests.

The Mariners have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Giants vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Austin Slater 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Alex Cobb - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +450 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.