Ty France and Blake Sabol will hit the field when the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants meet on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 12th in MLB play with 102 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 15th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage.

The Giants have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

San Francisco has the No. 9 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (406 total runs).

The Giants are 12th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

Giants batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.

San Francisco has a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went five innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Cobb is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season.

Cobb enters this game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 15 outings this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Mets W 5-4 Away Alex Cobb Carlos Carrasco 7/1/2023 Mets L 4-1 Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander 7/2/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Ross Stripling David Peterson 7/3/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home Logan Webb Bryan Woo 7/4/2023 Mariners L 6-0 Home Keaton Winn Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Cobb Tommy Milone 7/7/2023 Rockies - Home Anthony DeSclafani Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies - Home - Connor Seabold 7/9/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Kyle Freeland 7/14/2023 Pirates - Away - - 7/15/2023 Pirates - Away - -

