Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Alex Cobb, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 9:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Giants are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mariners (+140). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have gone 19-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 47.5% of those games).

San Francisco has a record of 5-4 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 62.3%.

San Francisco has played in 86 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-41-5).

The Giants are 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-21 23-19 18-23 28-17 34-32 12-8

