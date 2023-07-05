Giants vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (46-40) against the Seattle Mariners (42-42) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET on July 5.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the mound, while Tommy Milone will get the nod for the Mariners.
Giants vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Mariners Player Props
|Giants vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Mariners
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- This season, the Giants have been favored 40 times and won 19, or 47.5%, of those games.
- This season San Francisco has won five of its nine games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The Giants have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- San Francisco has scored 406 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|@ Mets
|W 5-4
|Alex Cobb vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 1
|@ Mets
|L 4-1
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Justin Verlander
|July 2
|@ Mets
|L 8-4
|Ross Stripling vs David Peterson
|July 3
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|Logan Webb vs Bryan Woo
|July 4
|Mariners
|L 6-0
|Keaton Winn vs Logan Gilbert
|July 5
|Mariners
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Tommy Milone
|July 7
|Rockies
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Austin Gomber
|July 8
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Connor Seabold
|July 9
|Rockies
|-
|Logan Webb vs Kyle Freeland
|July 14
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.