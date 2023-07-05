Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (46-40) against the Seattle Mariners (42-42) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET on July 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the mound, while Tommy Milone will get the nod for the Mariners.

Giants vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have been favored 40 times and won 19, or 47.5%, of those games.

This season San Francisco has won five of its nine games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The Giants have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored 406 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Giants have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

