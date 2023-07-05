Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Seattle Mariners, with Tommy Milone on the mound, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone

Tommy Milone TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .215 with nine doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 29 of 57 games this season (50.9%), with multiple hits on five occasions (8.8%).

In 7.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has had an RBI in 17 games this year (29.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .176 AVG .250 .268 OBP .317 .271 SLG .391 4 XBH 9 2 HR 2 11 RBI 12 28/10 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings