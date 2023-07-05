Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Seattle Mariners, with Tommy Milone on the mound, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .215 with nine doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 29 of 57 games this season (50.9%), with multiple hits on five occasions (8.8%).
- In 7.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 17 games this year (29.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.176
|AVG
|.250
|.268
|OBP
|.317
|.271
|SLG
|.391
|4
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|12
|28/10
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Milone will take the mound to start for the Mariners, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 36-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.