Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Slater -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Seattle Mariners, with Tommy Milone on the mound, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .347.
- Slater has gotten a hit in 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (25.0%).
- In 28 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Slater has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 28 games so far this year.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.324
|AVG
|.371
|.405
|OBP
|.405
|.459
|SLG
|.457
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|7/5
|K/BB
|13/2
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Milone will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 36-year-old lefty.
