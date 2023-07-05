Austin Slater -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Seattle Mariners, with Tommy Milone on the mound, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone

Tommy Milone TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .347.

Slater has gotten a hit in 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (25.0%).

In 28 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Slater has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 28 games so far this year.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .324 AVG .371 .405 OBP .405 .459 SLG .457 3 XBH 1 1 HR 1 6 RBI 5 7/5 K/BB 13/2 1 SB 1

