Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (8-8) match up against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: BSSWX

Aces vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Wings 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-10.9)

Las Vegas (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 168.7

Aces vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has beaten the spread eight times in 15 games.

Las Vegas has seen nine of its 15 games go over the point total.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces have been thriving both offensively and defensively this year, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (93.7) and second-best in points allowed per game (78.1).

Las Vegas is averaging 35.3 rebounds per game this season (sixth-ranked in WNBA), and it has allowed just 32.9 rebounds per contest (best).

The Aces are top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aces have been shining in terms of three-point shooting this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in treys per game (8.8) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.2%).

The Aces rank fifth in the WNBA with 7.1 treys allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 34% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

So far this season, Las Vegas has taken 65.6% two-pointers, accounting for 74.5% of the team's buckets. It has shot 34.4% three-pointers (25.5% of the team's baskets).

