On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, a pair of the league's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (seventh, 19.6 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (second, 22.1) -- hit the court when the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) host the Dallas Wings (8-8) at 10:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Wings Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-14.5) 175.5 -1500 +900 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-14.5) 175.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-14.5) 175.5 -1199 +650 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-15.5) 175.5 -1600 +750 Bet on this game with Tipico

Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Aces have covered eight times in 15 games with a spread this season.
  • The Wings are 7-8-0 ATS this season.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.
  • The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times this season.
  • The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 15 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.