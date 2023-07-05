On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, a pair of the league's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (seventh, 19.6 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (second, 22.1) -- hit the court when the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) host the Dallas Wings (8-8) at 10:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Aces have covered eight times in 15 games with a spread this season.

The Wings are 7-8-0 ATS this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.

The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times this season.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 15 times this season.

