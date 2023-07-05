Aces vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 5
On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, a pair of the league's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (seventh, 19.6 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (second, 22.1) -- hit the court when the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) host the Dallas Wings (8-8) at 10:00 PM ET on BSSWX.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Aces vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-14.5)
|175.5
|-1500
|+900
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-14.5)
|175.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-14.5)
|175.5
|-1199
|+650
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-15.5)
|175.5
|-1600
|+750
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Aces have covered eight times in 15 games with a spread this season.
- The Wings are 7-8-0 ATS this season.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.
- The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times this season.
- The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 15 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.