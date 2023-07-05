The Dallas Wings (8-8) will turn to Arike Ogunbowale (second in WNBA, 22.1 points per game) to help knock off A'ja Wilson (seventh in league, 19.6) and the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Wings

The 93.7 points per game Las Vegas scores are 10.6 more points than Dallas gives up (83.1).

Las Vegas is shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Dallas allows to opponents.

In games the Aces shoot better than 42.9% from the field, they are 14-1 overall.

Las Vegas' 37.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than opponents of Dallas have shot from deep (32.3%).

The Aces have collected a 9-1 record in games this season when the team hits more than 32.3% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas averages 35.3 rebounds a contest, 4.3 fewer rebounds per game than Dallas' average.

Aces Recent Performance