The injury report for the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) heading into their matchup with the Dallas Wings (8-8) currently has two players. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 5 from Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Aces are coming off of a 102-84 victory against the Sun in their last outing on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelsey Plum Out Illness 17.6 2.2 4.0 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson leads her squad in both points (19.6) and rebounds (9.3) per contest, and also posts 2.4 assists. At the other end, she delivers 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots (second in the league).

Jackie Young posts 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 56.8% from the field (fourth in league) and 47.3% from beyond the arc (second in league) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in league).

Chelsea Gray leads the Aces at 6.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 14.1 points. She is third in the league in assists.

Candace Parker is putting up 9.1 points, 3.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Alysha Clark is posting 6.8 points, 1.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Aces vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -14.5 175.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.