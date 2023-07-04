On Tuesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Yastrzemski will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (16.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 16 games this year (29.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .280 AVG .243 .343 OBP .314 .462 SLG .495 10 XBH 13 3 HR 7 10 RBI 17 25/9 K/BB 32/10 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings