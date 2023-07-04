Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Yastrzemski will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (16.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 16 games this year (29.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.280
|AVG
|.243
|.343
|OBP
|.314
|.462
|SLG
|.495
|10
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|17
|25/9
|K/BB
|32/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (5-5) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.19 ERA ranks 40th, 1.061 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
