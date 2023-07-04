On Tuesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is batting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Yastrzemski will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
  • Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (16.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 16 games this year (29.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 27
.280 AVG .243
.343 OBP .314
.462 SLG .495
10 XBH 13
3 HR 7
10 RBI 17
25/9 K/BB 32/10
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • The Mariners will send Gilbert (5-5) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 4.19 ERA ranks 40th, 1.061 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.